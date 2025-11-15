Williams registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 105-98 loss to the Magic.

Williams managed to bounce back from a horrific 0-for-8 night from the field Tuesday against the Raptors. He tallied double figures in the scoring column for the second time in three games and finished with his highest shot volume since Oct. 24. Consistency has been a concern for Williams so far this season, as he's capable of producing as a scorer and adding a few boards, but he's also turned in his fair share of duds.