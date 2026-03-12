site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Listed out for Thursday
Williams (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Williams joins a crowded group of injured players on the shelf for this contest. With this news, more minutes could be available for guys like Terance Mann and Jalen Wilson.
