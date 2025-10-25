Williams notched 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 131-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams did significant damage from beyond the arc in this one, where he scored 18 of his 25 points on the night. He was far more aggressive Friday after attempting only two triples in Wednesday's season opener against Charlotte. Consistency continues to be a concern for Williams as the 2025-26 season marches on, as he's shown that he's more than capable of catching fire on the offensive end, but he's yet to show that he can do so on a regular basis.