Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 116-99 win over the Kings.

In an effort to open up playing time for every player on the 15-man roster and all three two-way players, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has been shaking up his rotation from game to game over the last few weeks as the season winds down. Williams ended up being squeezed out Sunday, ending a stretch of eight consecutive appearances during which he had averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per game. While Williams will stick in the rotation more often than not over the Nets' final seven games, his unexpected absence Sunday illustrates the risk that he and all Brooklyn players will carry as streaming options down the stretch.