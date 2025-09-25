The Hornets are waiving Smith (groin) on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, given that Smith played a relatively significant role for Charlotte a year ago. Over his final 46 outings after the calendar flipped to 2025, he averaged 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game. It shouldn't be long before the 2023 first-rounder latches on with another club this fall. Smith's departure creates a clearer path to playing time for the likes of Tre Mann, Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie for the Hornets.