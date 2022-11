Odiase finished with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-96 loss to Long Island.

Odiase led the Swarm second unit in points and rebounds in Friday's loss, setting a new season-high mark in both scoring and rebounding. Odiase has averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in three games this year.