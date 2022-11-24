Gordon posted 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 overtime win over the Thunder.

Gordon made a number of clutch baskets down the stretch, ending with a season-high 30 points. Outside of a few sub-par performances, it's fair to say this has been a strong start to the season for Gordon. His numbers are up across the board when compared to last season, a trend that if he can continue, could lead to him being a top-100 player when all is said and done.