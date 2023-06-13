Gordon chipped in four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 94-89 win over Miami in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Gordon wasn't overly productive in the series-clinching win, but he was a key contributor all postseason long. Across 20 playoff appearances, the veteran forward averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 35.8 minutes per game. Gordon signed a three-year extension in September of 2021 that includes a player option for 2025-26, so he figures to be a core piece of Denver's rotation for the foreseeable future.