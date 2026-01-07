Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Boston.
Gordon is trending in the right direction after previously carrying a questionable tag. During Monday's game versus the 76ers, Gordon was held out for injury maintenance for the second leg of the back-to-back set. With Gordon expected back, guys like Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones and Hunter Tyson will likely see their fantasy appeal take a hit.