Gordon registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 win over the Warriors.

The three steals tied Gordon's season high as he scored in double digits for the ninth time in the last 10 games. The veteran forward continues to struggle with his outside shot, making just 28.6 percent (6-for-21) of his three-point attempts over that stretch, but he's otherwise delivered solid numbers with 15.2 points, 6.3 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.