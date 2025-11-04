Gordon closed Monday's 130-124 win over Sacramento with 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes.

Gordon reached 20 points for the second time this season -- the last time he did that was on Opening Night when he exploded for 50 points against the Warriors. Through six regular-season contests, Gordon is on pace for third-round value in nine-category formats with 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.