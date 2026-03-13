This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Unavailable Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Gordon will get the night off after playing in the first leg of Denver's back-to-back Wednesday against Houston. The Nuggets figure to lean more heavily on Spencer Jones and Tim Hardaway in Gordon's absence.