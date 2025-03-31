Braun (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota.
Braun continues to carry probable tags for Denver, but his workloads have remained steady. Over his last six appearances, Braun has averaged 33.4 minutes with 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.
