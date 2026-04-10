Nuggets' Christian Braun: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Denver's entire starting lineup is now carrying questionable tags as the team considers some maintenance days. Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther could pick up more run if Braun is held out.
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