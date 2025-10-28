Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Denver assigned Holmes to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday.
With training camp underway for Grand Rapids, Holmes will get some much-needed reps with the G League squad. Holmes has played a total of four minutes across two appearances with the Nuggets to open the season.
