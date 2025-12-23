Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Denver recalled Holmes from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday.
Holmes has appeared on an NBA court for just four total minutes this season and likely won't play Tuesday even though he has been recalled. Denver will continue to have Holmes split time with their G League affiliate.
