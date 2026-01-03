Holmes produced three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Holmes picked up two fouls in his first three minutes, limiting him to just 24 minutes in the loss. While it wasn't the strongest performance, the fact that Holmes was given the starting nod was a real positive. With both Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf) set to miss up to a month, it appears as though Holmes is going to have first crack at the starting job. If you added him in the past 24 hours, patience could be required.