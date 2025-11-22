Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Summoned from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nuggets recalled Holmes from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday.
After missing the entire 2024-25 campaign while recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon, Holmes has been healthy thus far during his rookie season but has nonetheless spent the majority of his time in the G League. He'll be available off the Nuggets' bench for Saturday's game against the Kings, though he's unlikely to be included in the rotation.
