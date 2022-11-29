Jordan ended with eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets.
Jordan saw extended run in the win as the Nuggets easily accounted for a young Rockets team. The playing time was all over the place in this one, affording a number of secondary pieces to thrive. While he can have streaming value on nights like this, his minutes are far too inconsistent to project, making him a risky option on most nights.
