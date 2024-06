Jordan agreed Saturday with the Nuggets on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Jordan will bring veteran leadership to the locker room in Denver while also occasionally mixing into the rotation as a backup at center to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. During his second season in Denver in 2023-24, Jordan made 36 appearances (two starts) and averaged 3.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 blocks in 11.0 minutes per contest.