Jordan chipped in two rebounds and one assist in four minutes during Saturday's 123-100 loss to the Lakers.
Jordan barely saw the floor in the loss, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the first time in the past eight games. Although he is playing as the primary backup behind Nikola Jokic, his days of being a viable contributor are well behind him.
