DeRozan ended Monday's 134-114 loss to Golden State with 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes.

DeRozan led Denver in scoring despite coming off the bench, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time this season. The veteran forward also knocked down two three-pointers and contributed three combined steals and blocks. Although his reserve role could limit his overall fantasy ceiling, DeRozan remains capable of providing consistent scoring production.