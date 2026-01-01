Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against Cleveland.
The Nuggets expect the star guard to play through a right ankle sprain Friday. Murray averaged 26.5 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.1 minutes per game over 14 outings last month.
