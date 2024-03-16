Porter contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 117-106 win over the Spurs.

Porter didn't have his best performance from a fantasy perspective, as he's shown the ability to fill the stat sheet on every given game, but he's been consistent when it comes to his three-point shooting. He's made multiple threes in all but two of his 12 appearances since the end of the All-Star break, a span in which he's averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.