Jokic (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Jokic was a late addition to the injury report and has been downgraded from probable to questionable for the marquee matchup. If the superstar is sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for increased roles.
