Jokic (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Jokic is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to the illness. If the superstar big man remains sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric are candidates for increased roles. Jokic has averaged 36.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 37.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out against Los Angeles•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster performance in epic duel•