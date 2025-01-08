Jokic (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

This update comes from the official injury report, so fantasy managers don't have much information to operate with just yet. Presumably, the Nuggets will re-evaluate the big man closer to warmups before a decision is made. Dario Saric started in Jokic's place Tuesday against Boston but had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block across 17 minutes.