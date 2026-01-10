Watson registered 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 110-87 loss to Atlanta.

Watson continues to go from strength to strength, scoring at least 20 points for the sixth straight game, while also recording his second double-double of the season. Injuries to other players opened up an opportunity for Watson, and since that time, he has not looked back. In four games over the past week, he has averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.8 combined steals and blocks.