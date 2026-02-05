Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Exits game with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hamstring injury, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Watson came up favoring his hamstring and was taken out of the game at the 8:30 mark of the fourth quarter. He has been taken to the locker room, where he will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether Watson can return to Wednesday's game. Julian Strawther should see a slight uptick in minutes if Watson is unable to return.
