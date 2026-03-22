Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Facing minutes restriction Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) will operate on a minutes restriction in Sunday's game against Portland, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.
Watson is still officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but according to a recent report from Shams Charania of ESPN, he's expected to suit up. The 23-year-old was enjoying a career-best season prior to his injury, and considering he's been sidelined since Feb. 7, he's likely to operate under a minutes restriction.
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