Watson (hamstring) will operate on a minutes restriction in Sunday's game against Portland, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

Watson is still officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but according to a recent report from Shams Charania of ESPN, he's expected to suit up. The 23-year-old was enjoying a career-best season prior to his injury, and considering he's been sidelined since Feb. 7, he's likely to operate under a minutes restriction.