Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Officially active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson is officially active for Sunday's game against Portland.
Watson was already expected to be available after missing over seven weeks because of a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, so it's unknown how much he'll impact things on both ends of the floor.
More News
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Facing minutes restriction Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Remains out for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Remaining out Tuesday•