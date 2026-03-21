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Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.

A previous report from Shams Charania of ESPN noted Watson is expected to be available for Sunday's contest, but the 23-year-old forward has been officially labeled questionable. Still, fantasy managers should plan for Watson making his return from a 19-game absence. Given the lengthy layoff, Watson could be under a minutes restriction Sunday.

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