Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Officially listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.
A previous report from Shams Charania of ESPN noted Watson is expected to be available for Sunday's contest, but the 23-year-old forward has been officially labeled questionable. Still, fantasy managers should plan for Watson making his return from a 19-game absence. Given the lengthy layoff, Watson could be under a minutes restriction Sunday.