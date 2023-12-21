Watson finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 victory over Toronto.

Watson finished as the high scorer among Denver's reserves while also leading the second unit with 18 minutes. The forward's contributions were the result of efficient shooting, as he missed just one of his six field-goal tries. Watson has scored in double digits in a season-high four straight contests and is shooting an impressive 69.0 percent (20-for-29) from the field over that stretch.