Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Questionable to play Sunday
Watson (ankles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Watson is dealing with injuries to both of his ankles, which prevented him from playing in Friday's win against the Bucks. Julian Strawther would likely remain in the Nuggets' starting lineup if Watson is not cleared to return Sunday.