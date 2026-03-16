Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Watson will miss a 17th consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain, but he's closing in on a return. According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Watson was able to take part in 3-on-3 work after Monday's practice, and head coach David Adelman suggested afterward that he's optimistic that the fourth-year forward will be back in action by the end of the week. With that in mind, Watson will likely remain out for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Wednesday in Memphis, but Friday's game against the Raptors may be a more realistic target for his return.