Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Watson hasn't played since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain and is without a clear timetable for a return. He's expected to be re-evaluated soon, though the 23-year-old forward should be considered doubtful for Thursday's game in San Antonio until Denver offers an update on his status.
