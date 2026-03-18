Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Although Watson will miss an 18th straight contest due to a right hamstring strain, it sounds like he's on the cusp of making his return to the floor. The Nuggets expressed optimism Monday that Watson would play at some point this week, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, so the forward will next set his sights toward Friday's tilt against Toronto as a possible return date.
More News
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Remaining out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Targeting return this week•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Could return next week•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Won't play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Ramping up, re-evaluation on tap•