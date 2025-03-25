Westbrook accumulated 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

The double-double was Westbrook's 12th of the season. The veteran guard has bounced between the first and second units in March but stayed productive regardless of his role, scoring in double digits in nine straight games (six starts) while averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.7 steals.