Westbrook (hamstring) could return to the floor for the Nuggets after the NBA All-Star break, says head coach Michael Malone, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Westbrook has missed six straight games for Denver due to a left hamstring strain. Denver has missed his impact in the backcourt, and once officially cleared to return, Westbrook will be a welcome addition to the rotation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: No timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Remaining out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Won't play against Charlotte•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Hurts hamstring Friday•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles with 14 rebounds•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Sniffs triple-double•