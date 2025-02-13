Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Westbrook (hamstring) could return to the floor for the Nuggets after the NBA All-Star break, says head coach Michael Malone, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Westbrook has missed six straight games for Denver due to a left hamstring strain. Denver has missed his impact in the backcourt, and once officially cleared to return, Westbrook will be a welcome addition to the rotation.

More News