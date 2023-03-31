Bryant ended Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Pelicans with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 14 minutes.

With Nikola Jokic (rest/calf) sidelined for the first half of a back-to-back set, Bryant got the start at center but failed to take advantage of the opportunity and ultimately played just 14 minutes. With Jokic expected back Friday, Bryant offers almost zero fantasy value with his new team.