default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hardaway will come off the bench Monday night against the Bulls.

Hardaway drew a rare start Saturday against the Timberwolves and performed at a high level, but he'll return to his typical bench role Monday with Cameron Johnson returning to the court. Hardaway is averaging 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 11 games off the bench this season.

More News