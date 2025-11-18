Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Back in bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway will come off the bench Monday night against the Bulls.
Hardaway drew a rare start Saturday against the Timberwolves and performed at a high level, but he'll return to his typical bench role Monday with Cameron Johnson returning to the court. Hardaway is averaging 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 11 games off the bench this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Quiet in 24 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Drains four threes off bench•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Scores five points•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 20 against T-wolves•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Notches 10 points Thursday•