Hardaway closed with 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 107-103 victory over Brooklyn.

The seven made three-pointers tied his season high, and it was the fourth time in 14 January games that Hardaway has scored at least 25 points, as he continues to anchor the second unit for Denver. On the month, the veteran forward is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 threes, 2.9 boards and 1.6 assists in 28.9 minutes.