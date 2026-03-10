Hardaway totaled 28 points (10-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway provided a scoring punch off the bench, trailing only Nikola Jokic in scoring for the Nuggets in a narrow defeat. The veteran wing's eight three-pointers marked a season high, with his previous best being seven treys on three occasions, most recently Jan. 29. Through 64 appearances this campaign, Hardaway has reached the 20-point mark 14 times.