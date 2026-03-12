Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Lands four triples in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.
Hardaway connected on four three-pointers, bringing his total to 12 in the past two games. As per usual, he added very little in terms of peripheral numbers, cementing his reputation as a three-point streaming option and nothing more.
