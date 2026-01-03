Hardaway recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hardaway continues to log heavy minutes, scoring at least 15 points for the sixth time in the past seven games. Although he has been able to increase his production, Hardaway's overall fantasy value remains limited. He is worth having in standard leagues for now, specifically for anyone needing points and threes.