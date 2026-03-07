site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Not starting Friday
Nnaji will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Knicks.
The Nuggets are getting healthy again, so Nnaji could find himself out of the rotation Friday evening. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season.
