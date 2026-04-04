Yurtseven became a free agent after his second 10-day contract with the Warriors expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Golden State will have the ability to retain Yurtseven on a rest-of-season deal, but Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com relays that the 27-year-old center had already been saying his goodbyes to teammates following Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers. With that in mind, Golden State appears set to replace Yurtseven on the 15-man roster with another player. Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Yurtseven appeared in nine games and averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 11.6 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from the field.