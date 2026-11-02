Nesmith finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 loss to the Nets.

Nesmith struggled from beyond the arc, missing all four of his three-point attempts, but salvaged some offensive production at the free-throw line. His four assists were a season-high output, and he also scored in double digits for the fourth time in the Pacers' last five games. Nesmith should continue to enjoy an expanded offensive role with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined for the time being.