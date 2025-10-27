Nesmith supplied 18 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Bennedict Mathurin (foot) on the sidelines, Nesmith is being looked to as the No. 2 option on offense, and he's been getting plenty of shots up. Unfortunately, not a lot of them have been falling, as he's been converting just 39.3 percent of his attempts over the past two games. Still, he's posting averages of 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 triples and 1.5 assists per game over that stretch, granting him some low-end value in points leagues.