Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After playing 24 minutes during the first half of Indiana's back-to-back set, Nesmith is in danger of sitting out the second half. He was sidelined for the first half of the Pacers' back-to-back set last week, but his production has been trending up, scoring in double figures in four straight appearances. However, his 24 minutes Tuesday were his fewest since March 6, though his limited playing time was likely due to the blowout nature of the loss to New York.